Visakhapatnam: Even after toiling for 3 months, tribals continue to grope in dark

Visakhapatnam: Close to 300 tribal families in eight hamlets across Jeenapadu, Pinakota and Pedakota panchayats in Ananthagiri mandal are groping in the dark for a long time due to lack of power supply.

Despite the assurance given by the officials concerned and utilising the service of the locals for facilitating the power supply, the locals in eight villages, including Dayarti, Gummanti, Rachakilam, Gurralabailu, Karakavalasa and Peechumamidi are yet to get electricity connection.

They worked tirelessly for about two months to erect electricity poles, dig ditches, pull wires from one pole to the other and carrying the material. At times, the tribals carried electricity poles for a stretch of 10-km to set up transformers in the hill area. After repeated agitations carried out by the tribals, district officials took a step forward to provide power facility to the hamlets that do not have the electricity supply in Ananthagiri mandal. As a part of the endeavour, electricity poles and other material were supplied to eight villages. It is learnt that an agreement was made with the contractor and the tribals to pay Rs.1,500 for erecting each pole and the charge includes, carrying the material to the hill and digging trenches, among other works. Though the works have been completed three months ago, power supply is yet to be given to the hamlets. As many as 300 tribals worked for two months with a hope to get power supply. Moreover, those who slogged to get the electricity connection are yet to receive wages as assured.

When asked, the officials concerned made it clear that the tribals will be getting electricity connection if they pay meter charges.

In response, the villagers wondered how can they spend about Rs.2,000 per meter, especially in times of the pandemic. They lamented that even after toiling for three months, they are yet to get power supply and wages for the work done to facilitate electricity lines.

Sharing their woes, honorary president of Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee K Govinda Rao says, "Tribals

are not in a position to spend for the meter.

The government should provide free electricity to the tribals. They wages should also be paid as they worked so hard for the erection of lines,

trekking the hill all along."

Vexed with their repeated requests, the tribals kneeled down on the ground as a mark of protest and demanded the officials to provide power supply to them and also pay the wages as promised.





