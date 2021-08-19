Visakhapatnam: Farmers dump veggies as a mark of protest

Visakhapatnam: The vegetable farmers at the wholesale market in Devarapalli staged a protest by dumping vegetables on the road as they could not get remunerative prices for the produce.

As a part of the protest, they halted the vehicle of Government Whip and MLA of Madugula Budi Muthyala Naidu, who was on his way to the market, and dumped vegetables on the road right in front of his car and expressed anguish over the loss they suffered.

The farmers asked the MLA to protect them from the mediators. They complained to the MLA that the local traders have teamed up to cheat them and block the traders arriving from Visakhapatnam to buy their produce.

Farmers alleged that the government completely failed in facilitating minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. They demanded to facilitate cold storage, marketing facilities and help them get MSP.

The MLA assured them that the issues would be brought to the attention of the government.