Visakhapatnam: Farmers of JP Agraharam lay siege to MLA's vehicle

Mild tension prevailed as farmers of JP Agraharam in Rolugunta mandal staged a protest demanding the officials to recognise them as cultivators.



The protesters blocked the vehicle of Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri by laying siege to it. They demanded the MLA that the revenue officials recognise them as cultivators.

The dharna was carried out under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham at JP Agraharam in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Raising slogans, the protesters squatted on the road stopping the MLA's vehicle from moving forward.

Police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.