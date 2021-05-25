Visakhapatnam : Fervour marks Narasimha Jayanti

Visakhapatnam : Narasimha Jayanti was celebrated without devotees at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam and Goshala here on Tuesday.

Keeping the pandemic in view, the temple officials and priests decided to hold it in a low-key manner following Covid protocols at Simhachalam.

The half-lion and half-man incarnation is the third avatar of Lord Mahavishnu. The purpose of the avatar was to annihilate the demon Hiranyakashipu at dusk.

As a part of the Jayanti celebrations, special pujas were performed at Goshala in the evening. Executive officer MV Suryakala and other officials took part in the ritual.