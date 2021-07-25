Visakhapatnam: Fever-hit tribals receive no medical help from officials

Visakhapatnam: Tribal families belonging to Pasuvulabanda village of V Madugula mandal in Shymalamma hill have been suffering from fever for the past one month.

The only means of transport to access the community health centre from the hilltop is 'doli' (a makeshift stretcher).

The villagers were living here for the past three decades with literally no road connectivity and no electricity supply.

As on Friday, seven people were reportedly suffering from fever, including children and women. In order to gain access to treatment and carry them on a doli, a minimum of 14 persons were required to help.

Absence of proper medication is forcing the tribals to depend on herbal medicines which they consider as natural remedies. But despite consuming them for days, they said, relief continues to elude them.

Tribal leader Seri Kameswara Rao along with other community heads demanded that a medical camp be set up immediately to bring back the active lives of the tribals.