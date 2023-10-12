Visakhapatnam: ‘Financial institutions played crucial role in RINL’s growth’

Visakhapatnam : In a significant gathering that underscores the symbiotic relationship between the financial sector and the steel industry, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Atul Bhatt hosted a meeting with prominent bankers at the administration building of RINL on Wednesday.

“The financial institutions have played a crucial role in RINL’s growth journey by providing the necessary funds and financial expertise. In return, RINL has been a reliable borrower, utilising these resources to fuel its growth and contribute to the nation’s economic development,” Atul Bhatt mentioned.

During the meeting, the bank officials expressed their appreciation to RINL for hosting the event, recognising it as an essential platform for fostering communication and cooperation. They acknowledged RINL’s pivotal role in the steel industry and its contributions to India’s industrial development.

Later, the visit of the bankers to important production units of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant left them impressed with advanced technology and remarkable cleanliness observed at these units. Directors (Commercial) Deb Kalyan Mohanty, Suresh Chandra Pandey and V Santa Kumar, CGM (Finance & Accounts), senior bank officials from State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.