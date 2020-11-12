Visakhapatnam: Four wheeler vehicle collides with transformer, police seizes 200 kg ganja

In a strange incident took place near a large pond in Narsipatnam, Visakhapatnam district. A Scorpio vehicle collided with a roadside transformer with which the front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged in the accident. Police arrived there after receiving information that a road accident had taken place.

Police who examined Scorpio vehicle which hit the transformer and pulled the car door were shocked to see the scene inside. Police were a bit taken aback by seeing the large amount of marijuana parcels inside. About 200 kg of marijuana was found in the car.

Police have registered a case on the incident. Based on the registration number, they are collecting details as to who owns the car, how many people are there and where they are going. The more details of the incident are yet to be known.