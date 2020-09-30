Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka ASI in ACB net

Visakhapatnam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Suryanarayana of Gajuwaka police station red-handed while taking Rs 5,000 bribe from Naresh Kumar Patnaik of Mulagada village.



Naresh with his father met with an accident while traveling on a two-wheeler on August 30. His father died on the same day in Gajuwaka police station jurisdiction. Later, Naresh Kumar Patnaik, approached ASI Suryanarayana to receive postmortem report of his late father and FIR (first information report) copy. Meanwhile, the ASI demanded Rs.5,000 bribe to provide the same.

Naresh approached the ACB officers and lodged a complaint against the ASI of Gajuwaka. On Tuesday, the ACB conducted a surprise raid before arresting the ASI. The case is being investigated under the guidance of DSP Rangaraju.