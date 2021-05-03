Visakhapatnam : Gajuwaka traders to close shops early

Visakhapatnam : Gajuwaka Merchants Association has decided to shorten business hours from Monday in view of the growing coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam.

Apart from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, thousands of employees reside in Gajuwaka, one of the prime areas in Visakhapatnam. In addition, there are several Central and private industries located within a five-km radius of Gajuwaka. Most of the employees working there reside in the Gajuwaka area.

As a result, many commercial complexes and business units are constantly crowded here. Gajuwaka main road that lines up with several commercial units is always witnessing crowds from morning to night.

In order to curb the spread of infections, the business hours have been shortened in the constituency where the infection is spreading fast.

In view of this, the representatives of the Gajuwaka Merchants Association held a meeting and decided to keep the shops open only till 2 pm.

They appealed to the members of the association to abide by the timings strictly. According to merchant union general secretary P Venkateswara Rao said it was decided to keep the shops open only from 6 am to 2 pm and the timings will continue till May 15.

Managements of all merchants outlets in Gajuwaka, including wholesale markets, agreed to bring down the business hours accordingly.