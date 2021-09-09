Visakhapatnam: Ganesh celebrations last throughout a year for them!

Visakhapatnam: It is not a once a year celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi for P Anil Kumar and P Hema Malini, a couple residing at Madhuranagar, as their celebration is spread over 365 days a year.

Their devotion reflects on their impressive collection of Ganesh idols sourced from various states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan.

So far, the couple has a collection of 170 idols. Ganesh carved out betel nut, wood, crystal, glass and marble along with the idols in silver, coral, emerald, porcelain, gold-plated and five metals in myriad hues and shapes form a part of the display at their home.

Among a host of others, Ganesh takes Vamana avatar, Ashta Vinayaka (eight forms), panchamukha (five-faced idol), Parasuram, ginger form and the one on a swing. "Ganesh is the only God where we can get in myriad forms. Most of our family members pursue a hobby. The idea of collecting Ganesh idols was planted eight years ago. We keep travelling a lot and each time we head to a different destination, a new idol will be added to the kitty," explains Hema Malini.

Before moving to Visakhapatnam three years back, the couple used to be in Berhampur. "Basically, I am fond of the elephant-headed God. When my wife suggested collecting the idols, I was delighted. Though we could not travel much for three years in between, we ensure the collection has different forms of idols and are not repeated," shares Anil Kumar, working in a private insurance company, with The Hans India. Elaborating about the maintenance of the Ganesh idols, Anil Kumar says that care should be taken to make sure that the idols are dust and moisture-free. "While some need a wash, others require a mere dusting. Air circulation and a bit of sunshine aid in maintaining the idols well," he adds.