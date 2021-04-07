Visakhapatnam: GITAM to hold webinar on 'Advances in Chemical Research'

Visakhapatnam: To create awareness on emerging areas of research in chemical sciences, GITAM Deemed to be University Institute of Science Chemistry is organising a two-day international webinar on 'Advances in Chemical Research 2021 (ACR-2021)' on April 19 and 20, said the webinar convener G V R Sharma here on Tuesday.

Briefing about the main focus of the conference, he said it is centred on sharing and discussing the latest developments from the fundamentals to the applied aspects of chemical research. The platform aims to bring experts to talk on recent trends and future directions in academic research on material relevant to basic understanding of science, health, energy and environment. Further, Sharma said the platform will provide an opportunity to PhD students, teachers and researchers to hone their expertise.

Internationally reputed academicians and scientists will deliver talks on current chemical research. G Mehta, FRS from University of Hyderabad, Viresh Rawal from University of Chicago, USA and P V Ramachandran from Purdue University, USA are some of the eminent personalities participating in the webinar.

The conference is scheduled to start at 9.15 am and will continue till 5 p.m. and from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 20. Interested candidates can register online through the link:https://forms.gle/L9zkSA1roZjdRj8L6.