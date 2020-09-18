Visakhapatnam: GITAM to host special webinars to help students

Visakhapatnam: With the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the higher educational institutions are now switching over to virtual placement drives to help students get employed.



Most interviews, assessment tests and psychometric tests are now conducted in online as employers opt for a virtual recruitment process.

However, the online placement opportunities come with its own hiccups, given the poor internet connection some students face in their hometowns. To overcome this crisis, GITAM Deemed to be University held special webinars for the students to help them prepare for the virtual interviews.

"There are chances of poor internet connectivity during the online interview. Through special webinars, we have tried to educate our students to be prepared for such scenarios," said Gurumoorthy Gangadharan, director, training and placements, of the institution.

The webinars will help make the students feel at ease and assist them in various aspects of virtual interview, including camera placement and maintaining a distraction-free environment.

Earlier, major IT firms such as TCS, MindTree, Accenture and others conducted their online campus recruitment drives in GITAM, he informed.

The selected students, the director added, were engaged in online mentoring, training, skill upgrades and 'meet the leader' programmes with a view to prepare the fresh graduates for their professional journey.