Visakhapatnam: Governament reaching out to poor through welfare schemes says Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the veterinary hospital building constructed at a cost of Rs 32 lakh in Reddipalli village, Padmanabham mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister assured to arrange the basic facilities like computer and furniture required for the staff in the hospital.

Later, the Minister laid foundation stones for various development works such as construction of CC roads and drainage facility in the villages of Tuni Valasa and Chinnapuram in the Padmanabham mandal.

Srinivasa Rao participated in a public meeting at Reddipalli village. He said the government is reaching out to the poor through various welfare schemes.

The Minister pointed out that through village and ward secretariats, the State government is ensuring that welfare schemes reach the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.