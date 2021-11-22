Visakhapatnam: Heaps of waste finally cleared near Anganwadi

Visakhapatnam: After repeated requests, the authorities concerned have come up with a resolve to clear the garbage dumping problem near Anganwadi centre at Lakshminagar village in Ravikamatham mandal.

Recently, The Hans India published an article highlighting the issue 'Wading through stink, parents drop their wards to Anganwadi centre'.

Following which, the officials looked into the indiscriminate dumping of garbage near Anganwadi centre which became a serious cause of concern for the students and parents of the Anganwadi centre and residents of the area.

Responding to the article published, the officials concerned cleared the garbage at the Anganwadi centre.

Narsipatnam Sub Collector N Mourya expressed dissatisfaction over the maintenance of the centre and instructed the officials to clear the garbage at the earliest and maintain it litter-free. Based on her instructions, panchayat officials chipped into clear heaps of waste strewn across the place.