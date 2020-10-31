Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha opens model police stations

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha along with state tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday inaugurated the model police stations at Anakapalle and Narsipatnam.

Speaking at a press conference, the home minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing various developmental schemes for the welfare of the people in the state.

"Using technology, the police department is marching ahead in the state," she said.

As part of this, the state police department was providing services with modern technology for the protection of the people.

Tourism minister Srinivasa Rao said the state government had introduced several reforms in the policing system.

He appreciated the police for the unconditional service during the pandemic.

MLA P Umashankar Ganesh said that there was no women police station in Narsipatnam and appealed to the home minister to set up one as they would have to go to Anakapalle to lodge their complaints.

Director general of police D Gautam Sawang, MLAs and officials attended the programme.