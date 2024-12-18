Visakhapatnam Honey Trap Case: Harsha Kumar’s Controversial Comments Raise Suspicion

The honey trap case in Visakhapatnam has attracted a lot of attention, and it continues to take unexpected turns. The police have already arrested three people in connection with the case and are still investigating.

Many people are now questioning the involvement of former MP Harsha Kumar. Some are wondering why he made comments that seem unrelated to the case. His statements have sparked controversy and raised doubts about the direction of the investigation.

A young woman named Joy Jameena from Visakhapatnam was arrested after the police discovered that she was deceiving wealthy individuals online and blackmailing them. Harsha Kumar publicly declared her innocence, claiming that her arrest was based on trivial details.

This statement left both the city residents and the police stunned.When the matter was brought to the attention of the Commissioner of Police (CP), he clarified that the investigation was still ongoing.

He added that Harsha Kumar’s son’s connections with Joy Jameena were also under investigation. The CP further stated that Harsha Kumar’s comments on the honey trap case would be looked into.

He expressed confusion over why the former MP was so interested in the case. The CP emphasised that everyone is equal before the law and confirmed that four cases had been registered in relation to the honey trap scheme.

He also mentioned that more than 10 victims had come forward, and the main suspects – Joy Jameena, Venureddy, and Kishore – had been arrested. He confirmed that three more arrests would be made soon.

The Commissioner also responded to rumours suggesting that a leader linked to the BJP was involved in the case. However, after investigating, it was confirmed that there was no connection between the BJP and the case.