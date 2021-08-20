Visakhapatnam: Housing Minister inspects Jagananna colonies

Visakhapatnam: The Navaratnas, an ambitious initiative of the state government, will provide housing to all the needy people across the state, said Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju.

Inspecting the construction works of the housing in YSR Jagananna Colonies at S Rayavaram mandal in Narsipatnam division here on Thursday, the minister interacted with the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries said there was no water facility for the construction works of the houses. Responding to that, the minister ordered authorities concerned to take appropriate action with immediate effect. Others complained that sand and cement supply were also a problem.

Speaking on the occasion, Sriranganadha Raju mentioned that the government was supplying cement, iron and sand without any hindrance to the beneficiaries.

Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Baburao said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was providing various welfare schemes to the poor and enhancing their financial security.

Housing PD Srinivasa Rao, DE Ravi Kumar, tahsildar, MPDO, panchayat raj, RWS, Transco and Duma officials participated in the visit.