Visakhapatnam: Howrah-Jagdalpur-Howrah Express train service restored

Visakhapatnam: Considering the increasing demand from the public, the railways decided to restore the Howrah-Jagdalpur-Howrah express train service from Monday.

Howrah-Jagdalpur Express (18005) train will leave Howrah on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 10.20 pm with effect from January 3 which reaches Jagdalpur the next day at 10.05 pm.

In return, Jagdalpur - Howrah Express train (18006) will leave Jagdalpur on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 5.05 am from January 5 and reach Howrah the next day at 5.15 am.

The train will have stoppages at Santragachi, Uluberia, Bagnan, Mecheda, Panskura, Kharagpur, Jhargram, Tatanagar, Chakradharpur, Manoharpur, Rourkela, Rajgangpur, Bamra, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Hirakud, Bargarh road, Barpali, Balangir, Saintala, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Koraput and Jeypore stations between Howrah and Jagdalpur.

Passengers are requested to follow the Covid-19 safety protocol while undertaking their journey.

Secunderabad- Brahmapur- Secunderabad special (one-trip): In order to clear extra rush, special trains will be run between Secunderabad and Brahmapur.

Secunderabad-Brahmapur special train (07485) will leave Secunderabad on January 9 at 5.50 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 6.30 am and depart at 6.50 am and reach Brahmapur at 11.30 am the next day.

In return, Brahmapur-Secunderabad special train (07486) will leave Brahmapur on January 10 at 1 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 5.15 pm. It departs at 5:35 pm and reaches Secunderabad at 7.10 am the next day.

The train has stoppages at Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Kondapalli, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Nidadavolu, Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road and Palasa between Secunderabad and Brahmapur.