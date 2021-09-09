  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: HPCL signs MoU with city police

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha and HPCL personnel exchanging MoU in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
x

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha and HPCL personnel exchanging MoU in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday 

Highlights

A memorandum of understanding was signed between HPCL and police department wherein the former gave vehicles to Visakhapatnam city police for protection of vital installations in areas abutting Visakh Refinery.

Visakhapatnam: A memorandum of understanding was signed between HPCL and police department wherein the former gave vehicles to Visakhapatnam city police for protection of vital installations in areas abutting Visakh Refinery.

The vehicles include four Boleros, two Mahindra Maxi Trucks (with LED digital screens) and a two-wheeler.

Additionally, CCTV cameras, sponsored by HPCL under their CSR initiatives, were formally operated at Malkapuram police station limits. Close to 20 cameras were purchased by the HPCL at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

CCTV feed is presently being given to the police station. Later, it will be connected to the police control room.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha and ED of HPCL were present during the exchange of the MoU and formal launch of the CCTV set up.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X