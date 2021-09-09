Visakhapatnam: HPCL signs MoU with city police

Visakhapatnam: A memorandum of understanding was signed between HPCL and police department wherein the former gave vehicles to Visakhapatnam city police for protection of vital installations in areas abutting Visakh Refinery.

The vehicles include four Boleros, two Mahindra Maxi Trucks (with LED digital screens) and a two-wheeler.

Additionally, CCTV cameras, sponsored by HPCL under their CSR initiatives, were formally operated at Malkapuram police station limits. Close to 20 cameras were purchased by the HPCL at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

CCTV feed is presently being given to the police station. Later, it will be connected to the police control room.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha and ED of HPCL were present during the exchange of the MoU and formal launch of the CCTV set up.