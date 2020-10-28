Visakhapatnam: HPCL (VR) observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Petroleum Visakh Refinery inaugurated the Vigilance Awareness Week (Oct 27 – Nov 02, 2020) on October 27 formally by administering the Integrity Pledge. All the senior dignitaries and employees of VR participated in administration of the pledge.

Also, about 80 journalists representing the print and electronic media were also administered Integrity Pledge in the media room in the presence of K Nagesh, GM(I/C)-HR.

Addressing the gathering of media personnel, K Nagesh explained about the importance of Vigilance Awareness Week. He said various activities were planned, mainly focused on the youth of Visakhapatnam, schools, colleges and universities. An SMS campaign is being planned where in the targeted group needs to take e-pledge and forward it to VR.

Also, the youth need to talk on 'Integrity is key to success' for a minute and send the video recording of the same. All these activities will be conducting mainly to create awareness about integrity to build corruption free India among youth. Apart from these, competitions like essay writing, painting / drawing and slogan writing competitions are being planned for employees throughout this week.