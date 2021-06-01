Visakhapatnam: IB Uthaiah takes over as Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard

Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah took over as the Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard (NDY), Visakhapatnam, from Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair during a formal ceremony here on Monday.

Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987. The Admiral holds a B Tech degree in Marine Engineering, an M Tech degree in Mathematical Modelling and Computer Simulation and an M Phil in Strategic Studies.

In his 33 years of service, the Admiral has served the Indian Navy in various capacities, with appointments at the Warship Design Directorate, Training Academies, Naval Dockyard and at the Command and Naval Headquarters. On being elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral, the officer was appointed as Additional Director General (Technical) at Headquarters, Project Seabird.

The mega project involves the creation of a futuristic Naval Base at Karwar, with four self-contained townships, a naval air station, and a 400-bedded tertiary care hospital.

An alumnus of the Naval War College, he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for distinguished service at Naval Dockyard and was instrumental in concluding major warship construction contracts with Russian and Indian Shipyards as Principal Director.

On handing over the helm at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair would take over as Director General Naval Project at Visakhapatnam, on promotion as Vice-Admiral.