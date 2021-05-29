Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy, AP government undertake audit of Oxygen systems

Visakhapatnam: Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam (NDV) carried out repairs and audit of oxygen distribution systems and generation plants.

Based on the request from the State administration, teams of specialists worked in close coordination with the authorities concerned for the past one month. Six Naval teams covered several far-flung places across the State, visiting government hospitals in 12 cities including Nellore, Tirupati, Guntur, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Anantapur, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Kadapa.

This included a visit to 15 major hospitals and four industries as well. The teams undertook a thorough inspection of the existing oxygen distribution system and worked out solutions wherever required. At several places, they worked on live systems by using techniques used on ships and submarines.

These apart, relentless efforts of the teams paid off to revive plants such as the cryogenic oxygen generation plant at Sri Krishna Teja Air Products, Nellore, which remained non-functional since 2012.

Similarly, the NDV undertook work at VSPA plant at Srikalahasti, Tirupati handing over critical data for qualifying the oxygen fit for medical purposes.

Recently, the navy has set up the 'Oxygen on Wheels' facility at Palasa in Srikakulam paving way for oxygenated beds at a Covid Care Centre.