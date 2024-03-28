Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy executes runway resurfacing project ahead of schedule

Visakhapatnam : Ahead of its schedule, the Indian Navy completed the runway resurfacing work at Visakhapatnam International Airport.

Following the completion of the crucial fourth layer of resurfacing, the runway inspection agency has cleared the runway for usage. The round-the-clock operations will resume from April 1 in alignment with the summer schedule.

Late night flights came to a halt at the airport from last November as the Indian Navy took up resurfacing exercise. INS Dega, a cornerstone in the aviation landscape of Visakhapatnam since 1999, has marked another milestone with the early completion of its main runway resurfacing project.

The project, initiated in response to the burgeoning demand for aviation services in the fast-growing metropolis, aims to enhance the efficiency and safety of the airfield, catering to both domestic and international flights. The runway, extending 10,000 feet to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft, was originally inaugurated on June 15, 2007. Having been in service for more than 15 years and experiencing a significant increase in traffic to nearly 75-80 movements a day, the upgradation has become an imperative exercise for apparent reasons.

Despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the resurfacing project was delayed. However, despite the delayed commencement, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command (HQENC) ensured that efforts were taken to wrap up the project ahead of its timeline.

To minimise the impact on commercial operations, meticulous planning ensured the resurfacing work was aligned with the winter schedule of civil aviation, limiting closure times between 9 pm to 8 am.

Demonstrating the Indian Navy’s commitment to service, more than 30 flights were accommodated beyond the scheduled hours under exigent circumstances, including during cyclone Michaung, ensuring minimal disruption to the people of Visakhapatnam.

The achievement indicates the Indian Navy’s dedication not just to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness but also its commitment towards serving the nation.

Highlighting that Visakhapatnam Airport is going to bounce back to its earlier status, Visakhapatnam Airport director S Raja Reddy posted on ‘X’ stating that the airport will be operational 24 hours from summer schedule.

Further, he informed that two international flights to Malaysia and Thailand, while one additional flight each to Delhi and Hyderabad form a part of the new additions to the schedule which will come into effect from April 1 toOctober 26.