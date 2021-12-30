Visakhapatnam: 'Indian Silk Queen 2022' to highlight traditional weaves

Visakhapatnam: To highlight the significance of draping traditional silk saris and pass it on to the next generation, 'Indian Silk Queen 2022' beauty pageant is all set to be organised on January 5.

Featured by Indian Silk Gallery, the beauty pageant will be part of the exhibition that brings in handwoven traditional weaves from various parts of the country. The pageant will be held in two categories for married and unmarried women.

Along with a ramp walk, the pageant will also include questions and confidence rounds. Entry is free for the participants. Interested contestants can contact 9912999949 and share details before January 3. Shortlisted contestants will be informed the next day. According to the organiser of the pageant Veeru, silk lehengas would be the attire for the participants under unmarried category, silk saris are the dress code for the married women.

Winners from each category will walk away with silk saris, the organisers said at a poster launch event concluded in Visakhapatnam. Speaking to The Hans India, director of the gallery Y Srinivasa Rao said Vizag has a huge potential to tap as far as traditional weaves are concerned. "Over the years, consumers have become very particular about their choice and prefer selecting handwoven fabrics at a single point that allows them to browse through a variety of products under one roof," he mentioned.

The exhibition will be held from January 2 to 10 at YMCA, Bay View Hotel Symphony Hall in Visakhapatnam.