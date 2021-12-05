Visakhapatnam: IndiaSkills 2021 concludes

Visakhapatnam: The two-day long IndiaSkills 2021 Regional Competition – South saw a participation of 400 members from five states.

About 124 participants emerged winners of the event. Of them, 62 persons were awarded with gold medals and cash prize and 62 bagged silver medals plus cash prize.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao felicitated the winners at the event that concluded here on Saturday.

Participants from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala came together to showcase their potential in 51 skills such as brick laying, auto body repair, welding, beauty therapy, hotel reception, mobile robotics, health and social care, landscape gardening, carpentry, painting and decorating, web technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Srinivasa Rao said it was encouraging to witness the grit and passion displayed by the participants in their respective skills. He appreciated the contestants for their exceptional skills that would aid in their personal growth, and in the country's economic development.

Kerala bagged the highest number of medals (32), followed by Karnataka (29), Tamil Nadu (21), Andhra Pradesh (18) and Telangana (2). The skill competitions were held at 11 partner institutes located across Visakhapatnam.

Chairman of New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) K K Raju, Advisor to Government (Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation - Skill Development & Training) Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, Chairman of APSSDC Konduru Ajay Reddy and managing director N Bangara Raju, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari among others took part in the valedictory.