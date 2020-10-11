Visakhapatnam: INS Sahyadri, INS Kora adjudged best ships

Visakhapatnam: The most coveted trophies of best ship were awarded to INS Sahyadri amongst Capital ships and INS Kora amongst Corvettes and similar classes of ships.

At the Fleet Award Function (FAF) – 2020, organised to mark the successful culmination of the Operational Cycle of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on Friday, Indian Naval ships Airavat and Kiltan jointly bagged the 'Best Spirited Ship' displaying indomitable spirit and grit whilst undertaking a plethora of challenging missions.

This year's edition was hosted by Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, NM Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and the chief guest for the event was Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

As many as 16 trophies were awarded in recognition of excellence in various operational verticals.

FAF is of great significance as it acknowledges the resilience and perseverance of Men-in-Whites appointed onboard ships of 'Poorvi Beda' or colloquially called the 'Sword Arm' of the ENC. During the event, the Fleet Operations Officer presented the annual report of activities and achievements of the Fleet from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

The period gone by was marked with a relentless tempo of operations and prolonged deployments further enhancing the reach of the ships of Eastern Fleet, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was also a worthy acknowledgement of the ships which under the operation 'Samudra Setu' successfully rescued Indian diaspora from various nations at an unprecedented scale.