Visakhapatnam: International Women's Day celebrated with vigour

Visakhapatnam: Felicitation functions, lectures and screening camps, marked International Women's Day (IWD) celebrated in various institutions and organisations here on Tuesday.With the theme focusing on 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,' lectures were delivered by experts from diverse fields.

NSTL

In commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) celebrated IWD with fervour. Speakers stressed on women empowerment and the need to achieve goals. Founder-director of Yo! Vizag ShilpanjaniDantu, executive vice president of BroadbridgeSmitaKamat, president of Mahila Kalyan Manch of NSTL Y Lakshmi, among others shared the dais.

HSL

Hindustan Shipyard Limited celebrated the day with women employees. President of HSL Ladies Welfare Association Vandana Khatri emphasised the importance of work-life balance. A dedicated women's recreation room and a medical room were inaugurated on the occasion.

At the YSRCP party office, women leaders were felicitated. Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, who attended as chief guest of the event, lauded the various roles essayed by women in their life. Likewise, District Collector A Mallikarjuna lauded the women employees for their dedication at the Collectorate and honoured them with flower bouquets.

At the office of IG, Visakhapatnam range, LKV Ranga Rao, women cops working in the range were feted. Speaking on the occasion, the IG said women continue to venture in every field and achieve greater heights in their respective fields.

Acknowledging the contribution of women in the society, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt stressed upon focusing on nurturing microbial and symbiotic culture for a sustainable tomorrow to flourish. He said women employees are working in almost all the departments and lauded their efforts in contributing to the organisation. Women achievers were felicitated on the occasion.

GITAM celebrated the day by organising a handicrafts exhibition. The institution's women empowerment cell inaugurated the fair on the campus. Vice Chancellor of the institution K Sivaramakrishna, Registrar D Gunasekharan, WEC chairperson Ch. Surekha, among others, took part. Marking the occasion, Digumarti Foundation in association with Eco Carbon Private Limited organised a cervical cancer screening and vaccination programme for the girls studying Classes IX and X at ZP High School at Dharmarayudupeta village, Paravadamandalam.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organised a free health check-up for women visitors that saw a participation of 100 women.

Similarly, Confederation of Indian Industry (Young Indians) organised a medical health camp for women and children at Revidimandal. Also, an awareness session on safe and unsafe touch was held for the girls at government school in the mandal. The initiative aims at raising awareness on health and hygiene and providing free medical consultancy to women. Visakhapatnam District Yoga Association organised a special yoga session for women under the aegis of its president Yoga Raju, secretary Chilaka Ramesh, treasure Ramanamurthy, among others behind RTC Complex. About 150 women took part in the event.

At Medicover Hospitals, 40 women police working in various capacities were felicitated by the hospital's women and child unit. Assistant Commissioner of Police Prem Kajal addressed the gathering. Meanwhile, members of POW and PragatisilaMahilaSangham formed a human chain and conducted a rally at RTC complex, demanding protection of their rights.