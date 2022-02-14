Visakhapatnam: IOCL inks pact with IGZP

Visakhapatnam: In a step to contribute to the development works of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has signed an agreement with the IGZP. As a part of its corporate environmental responsibility (CER) initiative, the IOCL agreed to take up development works at the IGZP to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between executive director Sanjay Kumar V of SERPL, IOCL and curator of IGZP Nandani Salaria here on Sunday. Among others, the contribution will be spent on developing Rhino night house enclosure at the zoo, Sanjay Kumar mentioned.

Other development works include animal welfare, visitor amenities, conservation education and outreach activities such as night house for Himalayan Black Bear, additional night house to striped hyena and rhinoceros, seating benches, landscaping, public toilets, bioscope upgradation, installation of dustbins, Nandani Salaria said after signing the MoU. Some of the works have been tendered through e-procurement portal, while some are in the process of estimate sanction wherein the work will be completed in a time-bound manner, she added. In addition, IOCL has taken adoption of one-horned Indian rhinoceros Nakul for a period of three years as a part of its CER activity. In tune with this, an amount of Rs.3 lakh cheque was handed over to the curator.