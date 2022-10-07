Visakhapatnam is a hub for creative ideas: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that people have to create their own opportunities. Inaugurating the 'She Creates' programme organised by Infinitum Media in partnership with Google at Andhra University Convention Centre at Beach Road on Thursday evening, the minister reiterated that several youths have shown their resilience in times of the Covid pandemic by becoming entrepreneurs, exploring new ways.

"Visakhapatnam should become a platform for creating innovative ideas," Amarnath said, appreciating the initiative of starting 300 YouTube channels by women from Visakhapatnam. Terming the initiative as a good sign, the minister said Infinitum was invited to start its operations from Visakhapatnam and that the state government would extend all its support to the company.

Similar drives were suggested to be undertaken in cities like Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati.

Infinitum head Vandana Bandaru mentioned that the company is ready to encourage the youths and empower them economically. Women will be given an opportunity as digital content creators, the company head added.

MD Satyadev Chadha said that the firm aims at creating employment to the youths and giving wings to their ideas. Later, the minister launched YouTube channels of the women.