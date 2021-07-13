Visakhapatnam: Is it a crime to set up Telugu & Sanskrit Akademi, asks Yarlagadda

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said on Monday that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was making better efforts than his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu for promoting Telugu language.

Lakshmi Prasad criticised Naidu for neglecting Telugu language during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Addressing the media here on Monday, YLP released a list of 20 questions for Naidu and demanded a response for them.

Is it a crime to set up Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi, he asked. "When Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, AP Official Language Commission was set up within three months. But even after serving as a Chief Minister for a long time, Naidu did not get the idea of conducting world summits in Telugu," Lakshmi Prasad said.

Some of the other questions include – What did Telugu Akademi do from 2014 to 2019? What happened to the proposal of establishing Telugu University in Rajamahendravaram? Was it washed off in Godavari river? Are parents not opting for English medium in government schools?

Are the NTR Trust schools not in English medium? In Visakhapatnam, the earlier government announced plans to develop the residence of Sri Sri into a museum. Did Naidu make any attempt for it?