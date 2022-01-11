Visakhapatnam: Junior National Level Softball tourney begins today

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam will be hosting the 39th Junior National Level Softball Tournament from January 11.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, chairperson of the Softball Association Muthamsetti Priyanka said the competition will be held at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds from January 11 to 15.

She mentioned that Tourism, Culture and Sports Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao will inaugurate the tournament on Tuesday.

Further, Priyanka stated that more than 900 players (boys and girls) from 25 states across the country are expected to take part in the event. She mentioned that competitions will be held in accordance with the Covid rules.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, AU officials, various corporation chairmen and chairpersons, among others are expected to take part in the inaugural.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Srinivasa Rao felicitated weightlifting champion Rajanala Poorna for grabbing three gold medals in Asia Power Lifting Championship–2021 that concluded in December in Istanbul.

Congratulating Poorna, the minister said the State government would extend support to the talented sportspersons in future.