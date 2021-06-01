Visakhapatnam: K C Das appointed in-charge CMD of RINL

Visakhapatnam: Director (Personnel) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has been assigned additional charge of the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of RINL for a period of one month.

He will continue in the post from June 1 to June 30 until a new officer takes charge or until further orders by the Ministry of Steel.

Meanwhile, Pradosh Kumar Rath retired as CMD of RINL on Monday after serving the organisation

for 38 years.

KC Das took over as Director (Personnel), RINL on January 1, 2017. He is a post graduate in Humanities and an MBA graduate. Prior to his joining RINL, Das had worked in the capacity of Executive Director (HR) at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.