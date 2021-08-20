  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: KK Raju takes charge as NREDCAP chairman

North constituency in-charge KK Raju swears in as NREDCAP chairman in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
North constituency in-charge KK Raju swears in as NREDCAP chairman in Visakhapatnam on Thursday 

Visakhapatnam: Marking the occasion of swearing-in ceremony of Non-conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP) chairman KK Raju, a bike rally was organised from his party office in North constituency to Andhra University Convention Hall.

He was sworn in at the convention hall as NREDCAP chairman in the presence of Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju, Members of the Parliament G Madhavi, MVV Satyanarayana, MLAs and other leaders. The ministers termed Raju as an energy-booster to the party. Speaking on the occasion, NREDCAP chairman said his efforts will be focused on developing the corporation on all fronts.

Meanwhile, A Vijaya Nirmala sworn in as chairperson of VMRDA in the presence of VMRDA commissioner K Venkata Ramana Reddy and tourism minister, among others at VMRDA Children's Theatre.

