Visakhapatnam: Krishna district police serve 41(A) notice on Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu

Visakhapatnam : In what seems to be a high drama that unfolded at Visakhapatnam Airport on Friday, former minister and Telugu Desam Party politburo member Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu was detained by the police who were in civil dress as soon he landed in the airport.

The high drama continued for a couple hours following the news. However, his supporters were under the impression that their leader was arrested by the police and stopped the vehicle in which Ayyanna Patrudu was travelling at Vempadu Toll Gate of Anakapalli District.

But there was no clarity whether the police came to arrest or interrogate Ayyanna Patrudu. Following the supporters protest, the Krishna district police issued 41(A) notice to Ayyanna Patrudu and later released him.

Heaving a sigh of relief, the party leaders took Ayyanna Patrudu to a nearby restaurant for an informal discussion. “I am ready to fight for the future of the state and save people from the demon’s rule,” said Ayyanna Patrudu on the occasion. Further, he said that he was supposed to meet the police within 10 days.

Ayyanna Patrudu, however, denied making any derogatory remarks made against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Yuva Galam. He said he only spoke about CBI cases filed against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, Krishna district police have registered a case against the comments made by Ayyanna Patrudu about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ministers during Yuva Galam taken up by TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh at Gannavaram. In this backdrop, former minister Perni Nani lodged a complaint at Atmakuru police station in Krishna district. While Ayyanna Patrudu was returning to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad, he was detained at Visakhapatnam Airport by the Krishna District Police. Later, 41(A) notice was served to him before releasing him. Following which, Ayyanna Patrudu reached his residence located at Narsipatnam.

Later, TDP leaders visited Ayyanna Patrudu’s house and expressed concern over the incident.