Visakhapatnam: Krishnashtami celebrated with fervour at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam : Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Devasthanam celebrated Sri Krishnashtami here on Thursday at Goshala in a grand manner. Temple priests and trust board members performed special puja at Nrusimha Vanam of Devasthanam.

Temple priest Saraswatula Santhosh Kumar and vedic scholar performed ‘shodashopachara’ puja and ‘ashtottara shatanamavali’ to Lord Sri Krishna. Later, the cows in the goshala were decorated in an impressive manner and worshipped. ‘Prasad’ was distributed to the devotees.

Devasthanam trust board members Gantla Srinubabu and Dinesh Raj, assistant executive officer Ramana Murthy, executive engineer Rambabu, other staff DV Ramaraju, Naidu and devotees attended. Meanwhile, the Hare Krishna Movement celebrated Janmashtami with a host of programmes.

As part of the festival celebrations held at Andhra University convention centre, the movement organised ‘pratah abhishekam,’ ‘hari nama japa yagna,’ ‘jhulanseva,’ ‘maha abhishekam’ and cultural programmes. A number of devotees visited the centre to witness the rituals.