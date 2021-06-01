Visakhapatnam: Lakhs of people to benefit from Anakapalle Medical College

Visakhapatnam: In a move to fulfill its vow to set up a medical college in each Parliamentary constituency, Andhra Pradesh government has put forward its first step towards establishing one in Anakapalle.

With the foundation stone for the institution laid by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually along with 13 other colleges across Andhra Pradesh, the endeavour aims to benefit lakhs of people in and around each constituency.

As promised before, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed a medical college and a 500-bed hospital with specialised services in every Parliamentary constituency across the State.

At Anakapalle, the site selection exercise for the medical college has already been completed and it will be housed at Valluru village. The medical college is likely to come up in an area of 50 acres, costing Rs 500 crore approximately. A nursing college, hostel buildings, an oxygen plant and oxygen storage tanks, a bio medical waste plant and an open-air theatre will be built on the premises.

Sharing details with The Hans India, Anakapalle MP BV Satyavathi says, "Setting up of a medical college will remain as a milestone in the history of Anakapalle. About 150 seats will be made available for the students and the institution which will also house a hospital will be useful for 15 lakh people in and around Anakapalle. With this, the patients need not visit Visakhapatnam for medical treatment."

With the establishment of the medical college plus a multi-specialty hospital, people in Chodavaram, Elamanchili, Narsipatnam and Pendurthi constituencies will largely be benefitted in future.

In addition, the college will recruit over 150 staff, including doctors, professors, nurses and other faculty members.