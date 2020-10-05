Visakhapatnam: Last rites of Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao performed with State honours

Visakhapatnam: The last rites of YSRCP leader Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, who passed away on Sunday, were performed with State honours here on Monday.



Earlier in the day, the district officials, party leaders and activists paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Rao at his residence here.

Paying his respects to the late YSRCP leader, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said Rao always worked for the welfare of the poor people.

Government Whip B Mutyala Nayudu said it was a great loss for the YSRCP as Rao was a role model for many leaders.

BJP MLC P V N Madhav mentioned that Visakhapatnam lost an honest leader.

Several leaders from the ruling party expressed sadness over the demise of Rao, who left behind a son and a daughter along with his wife.

Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, a former MLA, Government Whip and VMRDA Chairman, succumbed to a lung infection and other health complications after recovering from coronavirus.