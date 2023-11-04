Visakhapatnam: Lit Lantern to entertain kids from Nov 25 to 27

Visakhapatnam : Theatre is all about the fine art of communication and the oldest form of dealing with social issues and other themes. It highlights how different characters present themselves and connect with the audience, organisers of Vizag Junior Theatre Fest said.

Sharing details of the second edition of Vizag Junior Theatre Fest in Visakhapatnam on Friday, they said the first two days of the three-day fest will present English theatre plays and the last day of the event will present ‘Baribathala Raja’ by Bhoomika in Telugu.

Collective Madness troupe is presenting ‘Tara’s Trio’, while Swatantra Theatre is presenting ‘Malgudi Days’ which will be performed at VMRDA Children’s Arena from November 25 to 27. This is the first time the Lit Lantern for Culture and Literature Welfare Society is introducing a Telugu drama to children.

After receiving an encouraging response for the first edition of the Theatre Junior Fest held in January, fest organisers Priya Uppalapati, Sandhya Godey and Sonal Sarda said that the fest is hosted for the second time in a year. Children have something to cheer for as theatre artistes are going to entertain them through interesting plays spread over three days. Mime will be featured as an opening act of the fest. “When we see happy and cheerful children participating in the fest, it inspires us to host the theatre fest,” Priya Uppalapati said. Lit Lantern is bringing in new experiences for children combining stories, workshops, dance, drama, music through theatre. The theatre plays are going to be India centric with a rural connect.

‘Tara’s Trio’ by Collective Madness, ‘Malgudi Days’ by Swatantra Theatre troupe and funny play ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ will be presented during the fest.

CMD of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana, who is extending support to the event, said he appealed to the fest organisers to include Telugu play in the event to encourage children from government schools to attend the event. Speaking on the occasion, chairman and managing director of Kankatala Group Kankatala Mallik underlined the need for parents’ participation along with children so that they would create awareness about theatre plays among their wards.