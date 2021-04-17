Visakhapatnam: Make Rythu Karmika Sankharava Sabha on April 18 a grand success

Visakhapatnam: Members of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee have called for the success of 'Rythu Karmika Sankharava Sabha' scheduled on April 18 at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

Briefing media here on Friday, committee chairman Ch Narasinga Rao said the meeting will stand as a milestone in the Visakha Ukku movement.

The committee members said the meeting will be attended by all-India farmer leaders from New Delhi and surrounding states and will address people on the need to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from 100 per cent strategic disinvestment.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait, All India Kisan Sabha leaders Ashok Dhawale and Balkaran Singh, Kisan Morcha leader Dharampal Singh and other state leaders will participate in the public meeting to deliver a message.

Narasinga Rao expressed his concern that the entire agricultural sector would be taken over by corporate companies due to the laws brought by the Central government. 500 Farmer unions across the country have been united in putting up a concerted fight against the three farm laws, he added.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members emphasised that it's the responsibility of the Union government to protect VSP which was established, following many sacrifices.

Committee chairmen D Adinarayana and Mantri Rajasekhar and others participated in the meeting.