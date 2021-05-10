Visakhapatnam: Medical camp comes to tribals' aid in agency

Visakhapatnam: After a week-long struggle, the tribals heaved a sigh of relief as a team of medical staff arrived at their village to examine their health condition.

For the past one week, people residing in Bonuru, Cheedimettu and Bongija, among other villages in Ananthagiri mandal have been suffering from viral fever.On Monday, The Hans India highlighted the issue by bringing out the challenges faced by the people of these hamlets through its article 'AP tribals left to their fate'.

Responding to the article, the district administration reached out to the tribals by organising a medical camp at Bonuru, Cheedimettu and Bongija the same day.

Along with general medical check-up, blood test and Covid-19 test were also done for the participants at the camp.

Among 35 people who were examined at Bongija village, 11 were said to be suffering from fever. Similarly, of the 20 people who got their health check up done at Bonuru, eight reported to be having fever.

At Cheedimettu, seven persons out of 18 were suffering from fever.

Under the supervision of Dr Sushma Kalyani, the medical camp was supported by health assistants Govind, Nageswar Rao and Simhachalam.

The health officials mentioned that the camp will continue in the rest of the villages as well.