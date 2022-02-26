Visakhapatnam: MILAN Village to highlight Indian culture

Visakhapatnam: Bringing fragments of Indian culture to the fore, as many as 40 counters are going to dot MILAN Village to be set up as a part of the harbour phase of the MILAN-2022.



From khadi fabrics to handicrafts, souvenirs to wares from cottage industries, New Delhi, curios to art and crafts and an array of delectable Indian cuisines, the counters will exhibit assorted crafts and items.

The platform intends to strike a chord with the foreign delegates, ambassadors, among others, who are participating in the largest multilateral exercise of the Indian Navy.

Also, products from Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium, leather industries from Andhra Pradesh and stalls from Navy Wives Welfare Association are going to be put up at Sailors Institute (HADR area) where the village will be hosted.

In addition, the village will feature cultural programmes strengthening a healthy exchange of cultural diversity.

MILAN Village will remain open from February 26 to 28 from 3 p.m.

The biennial congregation of friendly navies has grown in its magnitude ever since its inception in 1995.

On Friday, as the harbour phase of the international exercise commenced, beach road in Visakhapatnam witnessed a slew of operational demonstrations. It was an exhilarating experience for those who gathered at the venue to witness the feats both at sea and in the air.

Held under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, the prestigious maritime exercise is being held for the first time in the City of Destiny.

In 2016, Indian Navy had hosted the International Fleet Review that saw participation of 48 countries from across the world.

Through the operational, social and cultural exchanges, the multilateral event aims at paving the way for enhanced maritime cooperation with friendly foreign navies.

With the hosting of MILAN-2022, Visakhaptnam would add another glorious chapter to its rich maritime traditions.