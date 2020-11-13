Visakhapatnam: Minorities neglected in Naidu's rule says Farookhi

Visakhapatnam: The TDP is showering a 'fake affection' on the minorities, said YSRCP North Coastal Andhra Minorities Wing president IH Farookhi here on Thursday.

Referring to the Nandyala auto-rickshaw driver Shaik Abdul Salam's suicide at a media conference, he said whoever has led to the suicide of Salam will face action as the government has taken serious action against those who had led to the incident.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has formed a high-level special investigation team to look into the issue. "For the first time, the government has filed a case against the police officer," he mentioned.

Former MLA SA Rahaman called Chandrababu Naidu as 'anti-Muslim' leader. "Though the government responded immediately to Salam's issue, Naidu is trying to corner the YSRCP government though he had caused a lot of mental agony to Muslims during his tenure as Chief Minister of AP," he added.

Among others, minority leaders Sharif, Md Sabeera Begum and Noor Basha were present at the conference.