Visakhapatnam: Mobile veterinary clinics get good response in just two months

Visakhapatnam: As many as 722 cases were treated by a team of veterinary doctors across seven constituencies of Visakhapatnam through mobile ambulatory veterinary clinics (MAVC).



Sharing the statistics for the last two months, Deputy Director Animal Husbandry, Visakhapatnam division, N Karunakara Rao says that the figures are likely to go up in the coming months.

Of the 722 animals and birds treated, 690 cases were recovered, benefitting 461 farmers in 96 villages in Visakhapatnam.

With an objective to provide assurance to the dairy farmers about security to their livestock and to attend to their emergency needs, Dr Karunakara Rao says that the vehicles facilitated in each constituency of Visakhapatnam are garnering an encouraging response.

In Visakhapatnam, seven MAVCs are working with a team of an equal number of doctors, paramedical staff, driver-cum-attenders in seven assembly constituencies.

In order to make Andhra Pradesh thrive in the livestock sector and bring veterinary services closer to people, the Veterinary Telemedicine Facility with a tollfree number 1962 was initiated. "Apart from providing first aid, the ambulances are also used to perform surgeries on animals, pets and birds. With this, a number of dairy as well as poultry farmers can largely be benefitted," opines Dr Karunakara Rao. By just dialling '1962,' the MAVC arrives at the spot to treat the affected animals free of cost. In case of any emergency or major illness, the animals can be shifted to the nearest area hospital for better treatment in the same ambulance.