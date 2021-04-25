Visakhapatnam: MRPSC extends support to Ukku stir

Visakhapatnam: State founder of Madiga Reservation Porata Sadhana Committee (MRPSC) Banga Sanjay Madiga said the BJP government is trying to lift the reservation system through privatising PSUs.

The MRPSC started a bicycle expedition from Vijayawada with 30 volunteers on 17th of this month reached relay hunger strike camp at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The yatra passed through Hanuman Junction, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Ravulapalem, Mandapeta, Ramachandrapuram, Kakinada, Pithapuram, Tuni, Elamanchili and Anakapalle. Extending his support to the Ukku stir, Banga Sanjay said as part of their expedition, the volunteers held meetings in villages and opposed the Centre's decision on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

He said the main objective of the expedition was to stop strategic disinvestment of PSUs. He said the SC, ST, BC and minorities should come together to fight against the BJP policies.