Visakhapatnam: National Road Safety Week observed

Visakhapatnam: To build awareness among people, Mrs AVN College observed ‘National Road Safety Week’.

Supported by the traffic police department, NSS, NYK and JCI, the programme was attended by Principal of the college M Simhadri Naidu. Highlighting the importance of wearing helmets and fastening seat belts, Deputy Transport Commissioner G Adinarayana, who attended as chief guest, exhorted the students to adhere to traffic rules.

“A majority of road accidents occur due to human errors,” the DTC said, adding that the government initiated a cash prize of Rs 5,000 to those who saved lives in road accidents. A traffic awareness rally and lecture sessions formed part of the programmes organised as part of the ‘National Road Safety Week’. ADCP (Traffic) K Praveen Kumar, Motor Vehicle Inspector M Bucchi Raju, Vice-Principal of the college P Krishna Kumari, among others, participated in the weeklong programme.