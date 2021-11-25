  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Navy hosts 'Parade of Sails'

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ongoing 'SwarnimVijay Varsh' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, a 'Parade of Sails' was organised by Eastern Naval Command here on Wednesday.

This multi-class event, hosted as a part of the engagement and outreach programme at Western Arm of Visakhapatnam Harbour, saw a participation of 45 boats, including sail boats, windsurfers, Kayaks and power boats with 75 participants, symbolising 75 years of Independence.

Organised under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA), New Delhi, the event was flagged off by Chief Staff Officer (Operations) ENC Rear Admiral Jyotin Raina. Later, he gave away prizes to the outstanding yachtsmen and yachtswoman.

As a run-up to the event, the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), a premier watermanship training centre, in Visakhapatnam under INS Circars conducted a sail training camp for all the participants over the last month.

The 75 participants included naval personnel and their children, cadets of Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) and National Cadet Corps (NCC). They were training on Hobbie Cat, Laser Bahia, Laser Standard, Laser Radial, Enterprise, 29er, Bic Nova wind surfers, Optimist and Sea Kayaks.

