Visakhapatnam: Navymen donate 316 units of blood

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Navy Week activities, a blood donation camp was organised at Naval Dockyard here on Thursday.

Inaugurated by Command Medical Officer, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Surgeon Rear Admiral C S Naidu, the camp was conducted in collaboration with the King George Hospital blood bank and NTR Memorial Blood Bank adhering to all Covid protocols.

An army of volunteers came forward for the camp wherein 316 units of blood were collected and handed over to the blood bank.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain reviewed the conduct of the camp.

Principal of Andhra Medical College PV Sudhakar, Director of VIMS K Satya Vara Prasad and CMD and CEO AP

Med Tech Zone Jitender Sharma were present. Jitender Sharma also donated blood on the occasion.