Visakhapatnam: Need to establish Telugu University stressed

Visakhapatnam: Minister of tourism, culture and cinematography Kandula Durgesh opined that the significance of Telugu language is gradually decreasing and encouraged people to protect it by supporting the state government’s initiatives.

Participating as chief guest in the Paravastu Chinnayasuri jayanti celebrations held here on Friday, he said that the importance of Telugu language is decreasing as many are adopting western culture. He urged people of all sections to work together to bring the lost glory of Telugu language to the fore. He said there is a need to establish a Telugu University in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan stressed on the importance of Telugu language and necessary steps would be taken towards it, he stressed, appealing to people to strive hard to keep the mother tongue alive.

The minister said that activities will be carried out by combining Telugu language and folk arts soon. On tourism sector, Durgesh informed that a number of stakeholders are coming forward to invest in Visakhapatnam and soon the tourism circuit will be developed, including surrounding areas. The dates of the festivals organised by the tourism department in the state will be announced next, the tourism minister informed.

Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam comes under the jurisdiction of the Visakhapatnam forest department and as soon as the permission is received from the forest department, the MV Maa vessel will be converted into a floating restaurant, the minister said.

Paravastu Chinnayasuri’s grandson Phanisayana Suri established Paravastu Padya Peetham with an aim to teach and propagate Telugu language and poetry among the younger generation. MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao along with other celebrities participated in the programme.