Visakhapatnam: NEP will bring historic changes in Indian education

Visakhapatnam: The National Education Policy (NEP) is prepared after a wide and massive consultation exercise involving all the stakeholders together with policymakers.

It will bring transformational change in Indian education sector but it needs effective time bound implementation, said GITAM Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna here on Tuesday.

He participated as chief guest in the webinar on National Education Policy (NEP) - 2020 organised as part of National Education Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of first Education Minister of independent India Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

The Vice-Chancellor mentioned that the NEP-2020 will replace the 34-year-old education policy with present requirements.

GITAM Hyderabad campus Pro Vice-Chancellor N Siva Prasad said the Central government approved NEP 2020 with several modifications to the existing system for the development of an enlightened, socially conscious, knowledgeable, and skilled nation.

IIT Madras former Professor and GITAM Science Programmes Dean A Subrahmanyam said replacing 10+2 system to 5+3+3+4 gives an opportunity for lateral exit and entry and opportunity to study basic sciences more in depth before choosing any professional course.

GITAM Management Programmes Dean Y Gowtham Rao said the NEP 2020 is a wonderful opportunity to revamp the education system in line with the sustainable development goal to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

GITAM School of Law Director Rn Anitha Rao, GIT Dean C Vijayasekhar, Principal C Dharmaraju and GITAM Institute of Science Principal M Sarathchandra Babu, among others took part in the webinar.