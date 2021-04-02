Visakhapatnam: NIA raids on civil rights leaders flayed

Visakhapatnam: Demanding withdrawal of National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases against civil rights leaders, public activists and lawyers, a silent protest was organised by civil society groups here on Friday.

Organised by Writers' Academy, a rally was conducted from the Dr B R Ambedkar statue to the Gandhi statue near GVMC office.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI state assistant secretary J V Satyanarayana Murthy said ever since the BJP government came to power, it has been trying to suppress the people's voices.

The protesters alleged that false cases have been booked under UAPA against intellectuals, writers and lawyers at Piduguralla, Munchingput police stations in the Munchingput case.

Members from various human rights organisations such as the Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) Lakshmi, Mahila Chetana K Padma and others demanded immediate withdrawal of the cases and stop raids.